1,000 Small Earthquakes Hit Portuguese Volcanic Island

Around 1,100 small earthquakes have struck one of Portugal’s mid-Atlantic volcanic islands in less than 48 hours, according to Rui Marques, head of the Azores archipelago’s seismo-volcanic surveillance centre CIVISA.

He said that the earthquakes, with a magnitude ranging from 1.9 to 3.3, had been recorded on the island of Sao Jorge since Saturday afternoon.

Most of the earthquakes, which have caused no damage so far, were reported along the island’s volcanic fissure of Manadas, which last erupted in 1808, ho noted.

The sudden increase in seismic activity is reminiscent of the earthquake swarms detected prior to the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island last year, some 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) southeast of the Azores.

Over 85 days, that eruption destroyed thousands of properties and crops.

However, CIVISA has yet to establish what the series of tremors might signify.