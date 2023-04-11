100 Including Several Children Killed In Military Airstrikes In Myanmar

At least 100 people were killed in the junta’s deadliest attack since taking power in a coup more than two years ago when it bombed a large gathering in rebel-held territory on Tuesday, continuing its relentless airstrike campaign, reported news agency CNN.

An official from the fictitious National Unity Government, which claims to be Myanmar’s legitimate government, and an emergency worker at the scene claimed that the attack resulted in “loss of scores of innocent civilians and injuring many more, including children and pregnant women.”

According to Local news outlet, The Irrawaddy, a junta aircraft fired on the village with two bombs while people were gathered for the opening of a new town office.

According to CNN, the military junta has not yet made any public statements regarding the alleged attack. CNN has contacted a spokesperson for the military junta, but has not received a response.

After the air raid, victims’ bodies can be seen in photos and videos that were shared by The Irrawaddy and other local media outlets.

On Twitter, Union Prime Minister of the NUG Mahn Winn Khine Thann expressed his grief over the “aerial massacre.”

Since the military took power in a coup in February 2021, thousands of people have died across Myanmar.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the democratically elected leader, was toppled by the junta and later found guilty and sentenced to 33 years in prison during secret trials. It has been condemned by the United Nations and rights groups for its crackdown on anti-coup protests, arrests of journalists and political prisoners, and executions of prominent pro-democracy activists.

The nation in Southeast Asia is experiencing violence and instability two years later. Food, fuel, and other essentials are in short supply as a result of the economic collapse.

According to a statement issued by the State Department, the United States imposed a new set of sanctions on two individuals and three businesses that they owned last month.