100-ft Wide Breach In Pattamundai Canal

Cuttack: Around five shops were washed away following a 100-feet wide breach in Pattamundai canal near Tribeniswar Market at Mahanga in Cuttack district.

Due to the breach, a shop was destroyed by the currents and washed away in the nearby Birupa River. Road communication has been cut off to many parts of Salepur and Mahanga.

Locals have demanded that the administration should take immediate steps to repair the breach. They have also demanded a high-level inquiry into the circumstances under which the breach occurred.