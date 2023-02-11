10-Yr-Old Boy Dies As Iron Gate Collapses In Ganjam Cyclone Shelter

Khallikote: A 10-year-old boy died after an iron gate of a cyclone shelter collapsed on him at Tulasipur village under Khallikote police station limits in Ganjam district.

The deceased minor boy has been identified as Pabitra, son of Karuna Pahan of the same village. He was studying in Class-V at Tulasipur school.

According to sources, on Saturday afternoon, four children of Tulasipur village were playing by swinging with the rusted iron gate attached to the boundary wall of the cyclone shelter when it collapsed.

Family members rescued the minor in critical condition and rushed Khallikote Community Health Center, but the doctor declared him dead. Later, the police reached the hospital premises and conducted an investigation.