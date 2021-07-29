10-YO Boy Hacked To Death By Neighbour In Kalahandi

Kalahandi: A 10-year-old boy was allegedly hacked to death by his neighbour following an argument. The incident was reported from Bhataguda village under Thuamul-Rampur PS limits in Bhawanipatna today.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the minor boy, identified as Anil Majhi, was playing outside his house. Meanwhile, Jaysingh Jani (42), the accused, attacked the minor boy with an axe. The accused also attacked the deceased’s elder brother, Debanand with bow and arrow.

On being informed, police reached the spot and arrested the accused.

While the exact cause behind is yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigation suggested fall out of past enmity.

A case was registered and further investigation into the incident has been initiated, said sources.