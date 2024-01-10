“10 Years Of Living This Reality And A Lifetime To Go… “, Says Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is undeniably one of the leading names in the entertainment industry. The actress has made a place for herself in the entertainment world solely based on her talent and has traveled a long way in Indian Cinema. The actress who established herself as one of the most successful Pan-Indian actresses in the nation, has completed a glorious ten years in the entertainment world today.

On 10th January 2014, Rakul Preet Singh began her journey in Bollywood with the youth musical romantic drama ‘Yaariyan’. While the music of the film was loved by the audiences, her performance in the character of Saloni received unanimous love and praise from the audiences, and with her strong performance in the film she won many hearts and has made a larger fan base for herself across the nation.

On the 10-year anniversary of Yaariyan, Rakul Preet Singh took to her social media and penned down a note, which said, “10 years ago, when I had first stepped my foot in Bollywood, I was just a young girl with big dreams. It took me a decade of hardwork, perseverance, consistency to reach where I am today. While there is so much more to achieve, I have a ton of gratitude in my heart for the work that I have done as it still feels like a dream for the younger version of me.❤ I want to extend my love to all of you who helped me achieve my dreams and turn them into a reality …. 10 years of living this reality and a lifetime to go… #pictureabhibaakihaimeredost

Love and gratitude always”

In these 10 years, Rakul Preet Singh has evolved as an actress and the actress shines in every project she appears. In the short span, she has worked with the superstars of every prominent industry and also has given many solid performances that have etched a special place in the mass’s hearts.

Meanwhile, continuing her cinematic journey, Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in Ayalaan, a sci-fi adventure film that is releasing in cinemas this Friday, January 12th. Besides this, she will appear in Indian 2 and an untitled film.