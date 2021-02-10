10-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Berhampur, 3 Held

Berhampur: Police here on Wednesday detained three persons in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 10-year-old girl in a village under the Sadar Police Station (PS) limits here.

The police said, the accused, all identified to be juveniles, have been detained and taken into custody for questioning.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Monday night when the victim was alone at her home. Taking the advantage, the accused trio entered the victim’s house and gang-raped her.

The matter came to light after the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.

Based on the plaint, police registered a case and detained the accused persons for further investigation, sources added.