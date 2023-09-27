10 Trains Cancelled For Landslide In KK Line Of ECoR

Bhubaneswar: In view of the landslide between the Manabar and Jarati Stations in the KK Line of ECoR, the following train services were affected as per the following…

18107 Rourkela-Jagadalpur Express from Rourkela on 27 & 28.09.2023 will run up to Koraput and remain cancelled from Koraput to Jagadalpur. 18108 Jagadalpur-Rourkela Express from Jagadalpur on 28 & 29.09.2023 will originate from Koraput and remain cancelled from Jagadalpur to Koraput. 18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Hirakhand Express from Bhubaneswar on 27 & 28.09.2023 will run up to Koraput and remain cancelled from Koraput to Jagadalpur. 18448 Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express from Jagadalpur on 28 & 29.09.2023 will originate from Koraput and remain cancelled from Jagadalpur to Koraput. 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Special from Kirandul on 28 & 29.09.2023 will originate from Araku instead of Kirandul. Will remain cancelled from Kirandul to Araku. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Special from Visakhapatnam on 28 & 29.09.2023 will run up to Araku and remain cancelled from Araku to Kirandul. 18005 Howrah-Jagadalpur Visakha Express from Howrah on 27 & 28.09.2023 will run up to Titilagarh and will remain cancelled from Titilagarh to Jagadalpur. 18006 Jagadalpur-Howrah Samaleswari Express from Jagadalpur on 28 & 29.09.2023 will originate from Titilagarh instead of Jagadalpur. Will remain cancelled from Jagadalpur to Titilagarh. 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express from Visakhapatnam on 27 & 28.09.2023 will run up to Koraput and will remain cancelled from Koraput to Kirandul. 18513 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express from Kirandul on 28 & 29.09.2023 will originate from Koraput instead of Kirandul. Will remain cancelled from Kirandul to Koraput.