10 Students, Staff Of Pvt Residential School In Deogarh Test COVID-19 Positive

Deogarh: As many as ten students and staff of a private residential school in Deogarh have been tested COVID-19 positive, the authorities informed on Tuesday.

A total of 88 swab samples were sent for testing on 18th December and 10 samples were found positive for COVID-19 infection.

According to district health department sources, six students, two teachers, one peon and one security guard of Shubhrajyoti Residential School here have been found COVID-19 positive.

As per the latest reports, the health department officials will again collect more samples from the school tomorrow.

