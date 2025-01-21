At least 10 students fell ill after consuming poisonous fruit in Bariguda Primary School near Therubali in Rayagada district.

The students are Itishree Hikka, Chiku Hikka, Suresh Hikka, Santoshi Kadraka, Mahi Huika, Ashok Hikka, Sohan Kulusika, Aditya Kadraka and Kishan Kadraka.

As per reports, the students ate the fruit while returning from the school. They complained of vomiting and chest pain after some time. They were first admitted to the Impha Medical College and then shifted to the Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital. All the students are from classes 1 to 5.

While all of them were undergoing treatment, Itishree was seen feeling pain in her chest. Medical sources have revealed that the health of all the students is stable.