Meerut: At least ten people have died and five others were injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Saturday.

The district administration in a statement said that among those who have died are five minors incluidng Simra, who was one and a half years old, Aliya (6), Reeza (7), Saqib (11), and Saniya (15). The other victims include Sajid (40), Naffo (63), Farhana (20) and Alisa (18).

Meanwhile, Sofiyan, aged 6, is in stable condition. The injured, including Naeem (22), Nadeem (26), Saqib (20), and Saina (38) are receiving treatment at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College.

The incident took place around 5:15 pm and emergency services were immediately alerted, it said. The building’s owner has been identified as Nafo Alauddin, who operated a dairy from the premises. Following the collapse, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to promptly reach the site and accelerate relief efforts.