10 PACS secretaries suspended for irregularities in paddy procurement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has suspended ten PACS secretaries from service for their alleged role in paddy procurement and violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

They are Umakanta Pradhan, Jharbandh PACS, Govind Sahu, Dova PACS, Rajesh Pradhan, Sohela PACS, Bidyadhar Pradhan, Katapalli PACS, Shambhu Khetri, Paharsriduda PACS, Sudam Sahu, Narayana PACS, Hrushikesh Pradhan, Bhukta PACS, Lingaraj Sahu, Chadheigaon PACS and Khirod Sahu, Kandhapal PACS.

The PACS secretary of Chudapalli PACS Gopabandhu Sahu has also been placed under suspension. The Data Entry Operator and other staff of Sohela PACS are also placed under suspension.