10 Odia Students Reach Home From Violence-Hit Manipur, Thank CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: The State government has rescued 10 students studied in Imphal Central Agriculture university in the violence-hit Manipur on Sunday.

The students have been brought to the Odisha by a special aircraft.

They were given rousing welcome by Odishas Parivar director Dillip Routray on their arrival in Bhubaneswar via Kolkata today.

On the orders of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a special drive was undertaken to bring back the students from the violence affected State. They were brought to Kolkata last night and reached Bhubaneswar today, a statement issued by the CMO said.

Later, the students visited Naveen Nivas and met the CM. The students expressed gratitude to the CM for bringing them back to home safely from an unsafe region.

#Odisha Govt safely brought back 10 Odia students of @CauImphal by making special arrangements for their transport and accommodation during transit. Director of Odisha Paribar, Dilip Routray received the Odia students at Biju Patnaik International Airport, #Bhubaneswar. pic.twitter.com/dwokbMw0zV — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) May 7, 2023

Patnaik discussed with them regarding their study. The CM expressed hope that normalcy would return to Manipur soon.

The Chief Minister welcomed the students by presenting them hockey jerseys

Odia students were insecure in the north-eastern State due to massive violence following a conflict between two groups of scheduled castes.

As many as 23,000 citizens have been rescued so far from the trouble torn State. The Government of Sikkim has rescued 128 of its students studying in Manipur.

Army has deployed 10,000 soldiers in various places to maintain peace and tranquility.