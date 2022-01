10 more COVID deaths registered in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 10 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday.

Virus toll in the state mounted to 8560.

Reportedly, 2 from Khordha, and one each from Mayurbhanj, Puri, Rayagada, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack & Bhadrak districts succumbed to the virus