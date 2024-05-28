10 Killed, Several Trapped As Stone Quarry Collapses In Mizoram Amid Heavy Rain

Aizawl: Ten people were killed, and several went missing after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram’s Aizawl district amidst heavy rain on Tuesday morning.

The police stated that the incident took place around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of Aizawl town after Cyclone Remal wreaked havoc across the state. Many nearby houses were also destroyed due to the mine collapse.

Ten bodies have been recovered so far, while several others are still trapped under the debris, said the Director-General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla. He further stated that rescue operations were being affected in the wake of incessant rains.

As per the latest inputs, out of the 10 workers who have been killed, three are non-Mizos. Amid the search operations, a child who was rescued from the site was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment. Many other workers, reportedly all non-tribals, are feared dead as the operation to rescue the trapped workers is still underway.

Heavy rains in several places across the state have triggered landslides, the officials said. Aizawl has been cut off from the rest of the country due to a landslide on National Highway 6 at Hunthar. Meanwhile, various intra-state highways have also been disrupted due to landslides.

In the wake of the rains, all schools were shut and government employees, except those involved in providing essential services, were asked to work from home.