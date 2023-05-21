10 Killed, Nine Injured In Shootout At Car Race Show In Mexico

Mexico: About 10 people were killed and nine were injured in a shootout at a car race show on Saturday in northern Mexico, Baja California, the municipal government said.

The attack occurred at around 2:18 pm (2118 GMT) during an ongoing all-terrain car racing show in the San Vicente area of the city of Ensenada. People with long guns stepped out of a grey van and began shooting at participants at a gas station, as per the calls made to the police.

As per news agency Reuters, Mayor Armando Ayala Robles said state Attorney General Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanchez commissioned a special group to investigate the shooting.

The municipal and state police, the Marines, the Fire Department, and Mexican Red Cross, as well as other agencies, arrived at the scene.

According to CBS News, the shooting happened during the annual two-day racing event called “CACHANILLAZO”. The sold-out event was hosted in the small town of San Vicente in Baja, California — a town with a population of less than 4,000.

The exact identities of the victims or suspects are unknown at this time.

“The Government of Ensenada maintains close coordination with the Baja California State Attorney General’s Office to assist in the inquiries that lead to the clarification of the facts,” CBS quoted the government of Mexico and the State Attorney General’s Office as informing.

In April, armed men killed a child and six others after storming a resort in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, a region increasingly plagued by drug cartel violence. It was not clear who was behind the shooting that killed the seven-year-old, three men and three women, Cortazar’s local security department said. One person was seriously injured in the La Palma resort.