10 Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Ditch In Pakistan

Islamabad: As many as 10 people were killed and 16 injured after a van fell into a ditch in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Monday.

The deceased included three women and two children.

According to police, the injured persons, said to be in critical condition, were taken to the district hospital in Dir Kohistan where the vehicle en route to Kalakot from Mardan met with the accident.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan directed the hospital management to provide the best medical aid to those injured in the road accident.