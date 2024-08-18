10 Killed, 27 Injured in Pickup Van-Bus Collision in UP’s Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: As many as 10 people were killed and 27 others injured after a pickup van collided with a bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Sunday.

The road accident was reported on the Budaun-Meerut state highway in the Salempur area.

According to the sources, 25 people were travelling in the tempo when the incident took place.

Media reports suggest that the private bus hit the tempo while attempting to overtake another vehicle, which led the tempo to overturn.

The intensity of the crash was such that tempo got crushed completely while the front portion of the bus was also damaged

“Ten people were killed and 27 were injured in the accident. The injured have been sent to the hospital,” District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed him and other officials to ensure that the injured get the best medical treatment.