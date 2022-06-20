10 inter-state robbers arrested in Balasore

Balasore: Police have arrested 10 inter-state robbers near Rajghat Bridge under Jaleswar police station in Balasore district and seized two expensive cars (SUVs), Rs 15.22 lakh and 10 mobile phones from them.

According to sources, the robbers were fleeing to West Bengal in a car from the Dharamsala police station area of ​​Jajpur district on the 18th of June.

On intimation, Jaleswar police intercepted the vehicle at a checkpoint in Rajghat for inspection. During the search, they tried to escape but failed to give a slip.

Following the inspection, police seized the cash from the car and the mobile phones of the accused persons.

The arrested inter-state robbers have been identified as Soumen Manna (32), Sheikh Sunirul Alam (35), Subhas Bag (47), Jhantu Purkayastha (43), Abhijit Das (42), Subhdeep Hazra (26), Abdul Salim Malik (42), Sanjay Dutt(44), Debabrata Mishra, (45) and Deep Kumar Dey (26), all hailing from West Bengal.