10 injured as bus ferrying baratis meets with mishap in Phulbani

Phulbani: As many as 10 passengers were injured after a bus named ‘Khambeswari’ met with an accident at Gadiapada Ghat road in Kandhamal district today.

On intimation, Khajuripada police, along with fire department personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured passengers. The injured persons were initially admitted to Khajuripada Community Health Center.

Later, the critically injured persons were shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

According to reports, the bus was ferrying ‘Baratis’ from Butimendi village to Barpalli today to attend a wedding. However, the driver lost control in the Ghat road and the vehicle crashed into the roadside tree.

Police have seized the ill-fated vehicle and are investigating the actual reason behind the mishap.