10 Held With Ganja Worth Over Rs 20 Lakh In Kalahandi

Kalahandi: Police have arrested at least 10 persons with the seizure of cannabis worth over Rs 20 lakh in Jayapatna Tehsil of Kalahandi district late last night.

The arrestees have been identified as residents of Majhiguda, Dabriguda, and Tendapali areas under Majhiguda police limits in the district.

According to reports, during patrolling police intercepted a pick-up van near Pratappur village suspecting some foul play. Following a thorough search, the officials recovered 429 kilograms of ganja and seized it.

The Cops also arrested 10 persons who were escorting the pick-up van as they could not produce a satisfactory response regarding the possession of the contraband.

According to the preliminary investigation, it was learnt that the contraband was being smuggled via Mukhiguda – Mahulpatna ghat near the bordering areas of Nabarangpur-Kalahandi district.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, police said.