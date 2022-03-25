10 Go Missing After Freight Vessel Loses Balance In Ganga

Katihar: At least 10 people went missing after a vessel carrying overloaded trucks with stone chips lost its balance midstream in the Ganga river.

The vessel lost its balance between Samda Ghat in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj and Bihar’s Manihari Katihar late on Thursday night.

Amar Choudhary, the vessel’s captain, said the tyre of one of the trucks burst and the vessel tilted and five overloaded trucks fell into the river. He said at least 10 persons including the drivers and cleaners of the trucks were missing.