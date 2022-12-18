10 Gamblers Arrested In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Sunday arrested 10 gamblers after conducting raids at a gambling den at Market Building area under Capital police limits in the city.

Police also seized playing cards and other materials used in the gambling.

The arrested gamblers are Suganda Rajak (45), a resident of Bihar, Suresh Chandra Mallik of Cuttack, Dhaneswar Nath of Puri, Subrat Kumar Mohapatra of Bhubaneswar, Santosh Das of Bhadrak, Sushant Sahoo of Cuttack, Bhabani Ballahav Dutta of Balipatna, Bharat Rai of Jagatsinghpur and Pratap Sahoo of Puri.

Acting on a tip off, a special team from Capital police station carried out raids at market building area and arrested the accused.

A tussle also broke out between police and gamblers during the raid. The gamblers allegedly hurled slangs at police and threatened them.

Police managed to seize over Rs 15,000 cash, playing cards, and electronic calculators.

The gamblers have admitted to their illegal activities during questioning.