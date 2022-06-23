10 Dead, Seven Injured After Van Rams Into Roadside Tree In UP

Uttar Pradesh: As many as 10 persons were killed while seven injured after a van they were travelling in rammed into a tree on Puranpur highway under the Gajraula police circle here on Thursday morning.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the ill-fated vehicle carrying 17 passengers were returning from Haridwar after taking a holy dip in the Ganga river when the driver apparently dozed off and the vehicle hit a tree. Subsequently, eight persons died on the spot, two succumbed to their injuries later.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief at the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.