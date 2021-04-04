10 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected From Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar: While the State Capital is witnessing a surge in Coronavirus cases, another 10 positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected from Bhubaneswar airport on Sunday afternoon.

As of 3 pm, 10 COVID-19 positive cases were identified at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA). In the last three days, 25 passengers have been found COVID positive at the city airport taking the total count to 35. The passengers who tested COVID-19 positive have been admitted to COVID Hospital here.

Sources said all of them had arrived in Bhubaneswar from Mumbai and Pune.

Earlier today, 10 positive cases of Coronavirus were identified from the SBI main branch, while two were identified from the Bhubaneswar railway station.

The airport authorities have stated that COVID-19 testing at BPIA will be intensified.