10 Cities In Odisha Record Max Temp Of 40 °C & Above, Bolangir Sizzles At 41.8 °C

Bhubaneswar: After a brief respite from the heatwave due to thunderstorms across the state, the maximum day temperatures rose to 40 °C or above at 10 cities in Odisha on Saturday.

As per the latest bulletin from Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Bolangir was the hottest city in the state today with 41.8 °C, followed by Nuapada (41.5 °C), Jharsuguda (41.4 °C), and Titilagarh & (41 °C).

The other places which recorded maximum day temperature of 40 °C or above are Sonepur at 40.8 °C, Sundargarh at 40.5 °C, Sambalpur at 40.4 °C, Hirakud and Bhawanipatana at 40.2 °C and Boudh at 40 °C.

There will be no large change in Maximum temperature in many places over districts of Odisha during the next 2 to 3 days, the IMD said in its evening weather bulletin

In its forecast for Bhubaneswar and the neighbourhood area for the next 24 hours, the IMD said that the weather will remain partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder/lightning and the Maximum and Minimum temperature are very likely to be around 37°C and 26°C respectively.