10 Brown Sugar Peddlers Nabbed In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Intensifying its operation white spider, the Commissionerate Police on Sunday arrested 10 brown sugar dealers from different parts of Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, five brown sugar smugglers were arrested from the Khandagiri area while four were arrested from Tamando and one from the Bharatpur area.

Meanwhile, police have started interrogating the accused and informed that they will soon be forwarded to court.

Notably, the Commissionerate Police has launched operation white spider to nab the drug peddlers as the state capital became one of the hubs for brown sugar dealers.