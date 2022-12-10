1 Killed, Seven Injured As Truck Rams Into Car, Bikes In Cuttack

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a man was killed and seven others injured, some of them critically, while a truck rammed into a car and five motor cycles near Khaira bridge at Jagatpur in Cuttack district on Saturday evening.

The deceased identified as Subhas Sahoo is a fruit seller. The incident triggered a tension in the area.

The speeding truck lost control over the wheels and hit the car and bikes on crowded Salipur-Khaira road in the evening.

People who were busy buying fruits were injured in the accident. The truck also entered the fruit shop killing the seller on the spot.

The injured persons were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Jagatpur police rushed to the spot and pacified the irate locals. The driver of the truck is absconding.