1 killed; 9 injured in road mishaps in Odisha

Bhadrak: At least one person was killed and nine injured in two separate road accident cases in the district on Saturday.

According to reports, one accident occurred near Bhandaripokhari Tehsil office in wee hours today when a car en route from Balasore came under wheels of a speeding truck following which one person died on the spot and four persons sustained injuries. The injured persons have been admitted to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. The identity of the deceased person is yet to be ascertained.

Another accident took place near Trisulpur Chhak under Bhadrak Rural police limits where a truck from Kolkata engaged to carry chicks from Odisha overturned after hitting a stationary truck on the road. Five persons in the truck were injured in the mishap. All victims were from West Bengal.

The injured persons were admitted to Bhadrak DHH, of which three were shifted to the SCB Hospital in Cuttack after their health conditions worsened.