1 Dead, Cops Injured In Violent Protest Against Anti-Encroachment Drive In Junagadh

Gujarat: One civilian died as stones were pelted at Gujarat police personnel by a mob protesting against an anti-encroachment drive in the state’s Junagadh on Friday night.

The incident came after a mosque near Majewadi Gate was given notice by the Junagadh Municipal Corporation to present documents within 5 days. As per the police, around 500-600 people had gathered in protest yesterday. Stones were pelted at around 10.15 pm and people came to attack the police.

The Municipal Corporation had given notice of illegal construction to a mosque located in front of the Majewadi gate in the Uparkot Extension area. After the deadline of five days, when no response was presented by the mosque, the Corporation decided to take action. On Friday evening, the team of the Municipal Corporation reached the site to put the notice of demolition, against which the crowd gathered. The crowd began pelting stones at the police and they also set vehicles on fire.