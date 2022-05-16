1 Dead and 4 Are Critically Injured in California Church Shooting, Suspect Detained

California: A gunman who opened fire inside a Southern California church on Sunday, killing one person and critically wounding four others, was overpowered by congregants who then hogtied him, preventing further bloodshed, the authorities said.

“All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet. “One victim is deceased at the scene.” Another person has minor injuries, according to the tweet.

The shooting occurred at the Geneva Presbyterian Church during a lunch reception to honor a former pastor of a Taiwanese congregation that uses the church for its worship services, according to Tom Cramer, a Presbytery leader.

Police have a suspect in custody, Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said during a news conference on Sunday evening. He is believed to be an Asian man in his 60s who doesn’t live in the area, according to Hallock.

Police do not yet have a motive, Hallock said.

The suspect was detained at the scene after a group of people at the church were able to hog-tie his legs with an extension cord and confiscate at least two handguns from him, Hallock said.