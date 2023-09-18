1 dead 5 critical in Mo Bus–car collision in Konark

Konark: In a tragic incident on Monday morning a Mo Bus and car have met with an accident in Konark under Puri district of Odisha.

According to reliable reports there was a series crash. An accident took place between a car, bike and Mo bus. During the car and bike accident, the Mo bus driver lost control over the wheels and got hit by a tree.

It is worth mentioning that, as a result of which more than 14 passengers were injured and one passenger in the car died on the spot. As many as five passengers have been critically injured.

The police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The locals immediately informed the fire personnel. They reached the spot and with the help of the locals rescued the other passengers and admitted them to the Puri hospital, said reports.