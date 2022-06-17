1 dead, 2 injured in Alabama church shooting; suspect held

Alabama: A shooting at a church in a suburb of one of Alabama’s major cities left one person dead and two others wounded, police said, adding a suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting occurred at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills, Police Capt. Shane Ware said at a briefing. He said officers rushed to the chuch after dispatchers received a call reporting an active shooter at 6:22 p.m.

He said one person was dead and two others were wounded in the shooting and had been quickly hospitalized. A suspect is in custody, Ware said, but he declined to identify the person or the victims and describe how events unfolded.

“We know of no additional threat to either the community of Vestavia Hills” or surrounding areas, Ware told reporters.

The FBI, US Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives and other local police and fire agencies sent officials to the scene. Investigators remained hours past nightfall, with yellow police tape cordoning off the church complex and emergency vehicles with flashing lights blocking the route to the church.