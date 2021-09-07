1.5 Quintal Fake Tobacco Products Seized In Bhadrak, One Held

Bhadrak: Police on Tuesday seized a huge amount of fake tobacco (Zarda) products from an auto-rickshaw and arrested one person in this connection at Puruna Bazar in Bhadrak district.

The identity of the accused person is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, acting on a tip-off, Puruna Bazar police intercepted the auto-rickshaw and seized around 1.5 quintals of duplicate tobacco products

The accused was smuggling the Zarda from Lahapati area under Puruna Bazar police limits to Jajpur, sources said.

Further investigations into the matter are underway.