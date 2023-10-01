gross GST revenue
₹1,62,712 crore gross GST revenue collected during Sept 2023; records 10% Year-on-Year growth

GST collection crosses ₹1.60 lakh crore mark for the fourth time in FY 2023-24

New Delhi: The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September, 2023 is ₹1,62,712 crore out of which CGST is ₹29,818 crore, SGST is ₹37,657 crore, IGST is ₹83,623 crore (including ₹41,145 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹11,613 crore (including ₹881 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹33,736 crore to CGST and ₹27,578 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of September, 2023 after regular settlement is ₹63,555 crore for CGST and ₹65,235 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of September, 2023 are 10% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 14% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. It is for the fourth time that the gross GST collection has crossed ₹1.60 lakh crore mark in FY 2023-24.

The gross GST collection for the first half of the FY 2023-24 ending September, 2023 [₹9,92,508 crore] is 11% higher than the gross GST collection in the first half of FY 2022-23 [₹8,93,334 crore]. The average monthly gross collection in FY 2023-24 is ₹1.65 lakh crore, which is 11% higher than average monthly gross collection for first half of FY 2022-23 where it was ₹1.49 lakh crore.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. Table-1 shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of September 2023 as compared to September 2022. Table-2 shows the state-wise figures of post settlement GST revenue of each State till the month of September 2023.

Chart: Trends in GST Collection

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during September, 2023

State/UT Sep-22 Sep-23 Growth (%)
Jammu and Kashmir 428 563 32%
Himachal Pradesh 712 784 10%
Punjab 1,710 1,866 9%
Chandigarh 206 219 6%
Uttarakhand 1,300 1,392 7%
Haryana 7,403 8,009 8%
Delhi 4,741 4,849 2%
Rajasthan 3,307 3,869 17%
Uttar Pradesh 7,004 7,844 12%
Bihar 1,466 1,397 -5%
Sikkim 285 315 11%
Arunachal Pradesh 64 81 27%
Nagaland 49 52 5%
Manipur 38 56 47%
Mizoram 24 27 14%
Tripura 65 73 13%
Meghalaya 161 165 2%
Assam 1,157 1,175 2%
West Bengal 4,804 4,940 3%
Jharkhand 2,463 2,623 7%
Odisha 3,765 4,249 13%
Chhattisgarh 2,269 2,684 18%
Madhya Pradesh 2,711 3,118 15%
Gujarat 9,020 10,129 12%
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 312 350 12%
Maharashtra 21,403 25,137 17%
Karnataka 9,760 11,693 20%
Goa 429 497 16%
Lakshadweep 3 2 -45%
Kerala 2,246 2,505 12%
Tamil Nadu 8,637 10,481 21%
Puducherry 188 197 5%
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 23 -30%
Telangana 3,915 5,226 33%
Andhra Pradesh 3,132 3,658 17%
Ladakh 19 35 81%
Other Territory 202 207 2%
Center Jurisdiction 182 196 8%
Grand Total 1,05,615 1,20,686 14%

 

Table-2: SGST & SGST portion of IGST settled to States/UTs

April-September (Rs. in crore)

  Pre-Settlement SGST Post-Settlement SGST
State/UT 2022-23 2023-24 Growth 2022-23 2023-24 Growth
Jammu and Kashmir 1,138 1,515 33% 3,546 4,102 16%
Himachal Pradesh 1,150 1,314 14% 2,770 2,778 0%
Punjab 3,846 4,216 10% 9,215 10,869 18%
Chandigarh 300 335 12% 1,002 1,147 15%
Uttarakhand 2,401 2,589 8% 3,708 4,055 9%
Haryana 9,045 9,864 9% 14,948 17,161 15%
Delhi 6,872 7,639 11% 13,746 15,660 14%
Rajasthan 7,597 8,488 12% 16,461 19,129 16%
Uttar Pradesh 13,711 16,069 17% 32,540 36,109 11%
Bihar 3,567 4,092 15% 11,497 12,679 10%
Sikkim 153 267 75% 406 545 34%
Arunachal Pradesh 253 343 35% 807 1,013 26%
Nagaland 108 155 43% 474 539 14%
Manipur 143 177 24% 681 566 -17%
Mizoram 93 147 58% 419 491 17%
Tripura 206 258 25% 696 790 13%
Meghalaya 227 311 37% 711 860 21%
Assam 2,562 2,906 13% 5,965 7,181 20%
West Bengal 10,751 11,960 11% 18,786 20,949 12%
Jharkhand 3,661 4,462 22% 5,352 6,043 13%
Odisha 7,206 8,068 12% 9,096 10,869 19%
Chhattisgarh 3,720 4,136 11% 5,292 6,454 22%
Madhya Pradesh 5,221 6,324 21% 12,768 15,350 20%
Gujarat 18,628 20,839 12% 27,226 31,106 14%
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 330 315 -5% 566 508 -10%
Maharashtra 42,043 50,062 19% 62,010 72,741 17%
Karnataka 17,196 20,097 17% 31,076 36,162 16%
Goa 957 1,109 16% 1,678 1,940 16%
Lakshadweep 5 14 192% 16 60 283%
Kerala 6,014 6,986 16% 14,594 15,827 8%
Tamil Nadu 17,712 20,158 14% 28,345 31,778 12%
Puducherry 233 246 6% 580 727 25%
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 101 111 10% 247 271 10%
Telangana 8,184 9,790 20% 17,685 20,023 13%
Andhra Pradesh 6,298 7,028 12% 13,496 15,390 14%
Ladakh 63 98 55% 245 300 23%
Other Territory 78 118 52% 241 542 125%
Grand Total 2,01,771 2,32,606 15% 3,68,888 4,22,713 15%

Pragativadi News Service 27671 posts 0 comments
