₹1,62,712 crore gross GST revenue collected during Sept 2023; records 10% Year-on-Year growth

New Delhi: The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September, 2023 is ₹1,62,712 crore out of which CGST is ₹29,818 crore, SGST is ₹37,657 crore, IGST is ₹83,623 crore (including ₹41,145 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹11,613 crore (including ₹881 crore collected on import of goods).
The government has settled ₹33,736 crore to CGST and ₹27,578 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of September, 2023 after regular settlement is ₹63,555 crore for CGST and ₹65,235 crore for the SGST.
The revenues for the month of September, 2023 are 10% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 14% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. It is for the fourth time that the gross GST collection has crossed ₹1.60 lakh crore mark in FY 2023-24.
The gross GST collection for the first half of the FY 2023-24 ending September, 2023 [₹9,92,508 crore] is 11% higher than the gross GST collection in the first half of FY 2022-23 [₹8,93,334 crore]. The average monthly gross collection in FY 2023-24 is ₹1.65 lakh crore, which is 11% higher than average monthly gross collection for first half of FY 2022-23 where it was ₹1.49 lakh crore.
The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. Table-1 shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of September 2023 as compared to September 2022. Table-2 shows the state-wise figures of post settlement GST revenue of each State till the month of September 2023.
Chart: Trends in GST Collection
State-wise growth of GST Revenues during September, 2023
|State/UT
|Sep-22
|Sep-23
|Growth (%)
|Jammu and Kashmir
|428
|563
|32%
|Himachal Pradesh
|712
|784
|10%
|Punjab
|1,710
|1,866
|9%
|Chandigarh
|206
|219
|6%
|Uttarakhand
|1,300
|1,392
|7%
|Haryana
|7,403
|8,009
|8%
|Delhi
|4,741
|4,849
|2%
|Rajasthan
|3,307
|3,869
|17%
|Uttar Pradesh
|7,004
|7,844
|12%
|Bihar
|1,466
|1,397
|-5%
|Sikkim
|285
|315
|11%
|Arunachal Pradesh
|64
|81
|27%
|Nagaland
|49
|52
|5%
|Manipur
|38
|56
|47%
|Mizoram
|24
|27
|14%
|Tripura
|65
|73
|13%
|Meghalaya
|161
|165
|2%
|Assam
|1,157
|1,175
|2%
|West Bengal
|4,804
|4,940
|3%
|Jharkhand
|2,463
|2,623
|7%
|Odisha
|3,765
|4,249
|13%
|Chhattisgarh
|2,269
|2,684
|18%
|Madhya Pradesh
|2,711
|3,118
|15%
|Gujarat
|9,020
|10,129
|12%
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|312
|350
|12%
|Maharashtra
|21,403
|25,137
|17%
|Karnataka
|9,760
|11,693
|20%
|Goa
|429
|497
|16%
|Lakshadweep
|3
|2
|-45%
|Kerala
|2,246
|2,505
|12%
|Tamil Nadu
|8,637
|10,481
|21%
|Puducherry
|188
|197
|5%
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|23
|-30%
|Telangana
|3,915
|5,226
|33%
|Andhra Pradesh
|3,132
|3,658
|17%
|Ladakh
|19
|35
|81%
|Other Territory
|202
|207
|2%
|Center Jurisdiction
|182
|196
|8%
|Grand Total
|1,05,615
|1,20,686
|14%
Table-2: SGST & SGST portion of IGST settled to States/UTs
April-September (Rs. in crore)
|Pre-Settlement SGST
|Post-Settlement SGST
|State/UT
|2022-23
|2023-24
|Growth
|2022-23
|2023-24
|Growth
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1,138
|1,515
|33%
|3,546
|4,102
|16%
|Himachal Pradesh
|1,150
|1,314
|14%
|2,770
|2,778
|0%
|Punjab
|3,846
|4,216
|10%
|9,215
|10,869
|18%
|Chandigarh
|300
|335
|12%
|1,002
|1,147
|15%
|Uttarakhand
|2,401
|2,589
|8%
|3,708
|4,055
|9%
|Haryana
|9,045
|9,864
|9%
|14,948
|17,161
|15%
|Delhi
|6,872
|7,639
|11%
|13,746
|15,660
|14%
|Rajasthan
|7,597
|8,488
|12%
|16,461
|19,129
|16%
|Uttar Pradesh
|13,711
|16,069
|17%
|32,540
|36,109
|11%
|Bihar
|3,567
|4,092
|15%
|11,497
|12,679
|10%
|Sikkim
|153
|267
|75%
|406
|545
|34%
|Arunachal Pradesh
|253
|343
|35%
|807
|1,013
|26%
|Nagaland
|108
|155
|43%
|474
|539
|14%
|Manipur
|143
|177
|24%
|681
|566
|-17%
|Mizoram
|93
|147
|58%
|419
|491
|17%
|Tripura
|206
|258
|25%
|696
|790
|13%
|Meghalaya
|227
|311
|37%
|711
|860
|21%
|Assam
|2,562
|2,906
|13%
|5,965
|7,181
|20%
|West Bengal
|10,751
|11,960
|11%
|18,786
|20,949
|12%
|Jharkhand
|3,661
|4,462
|22%
|5,352
|6,043
|13%
|Odisha
|7,206
|8,068
|12%
|9,096
|10,869
|19%
|Chhattisgarh
|3,720
|4,136
|11%
|5,292
|6,454
|22%
|Madhya Pradesh
|5,221
|6,324
|21%
|12,768
|15,350
|20%
|Gujarat
|18,628
|20,839
|12%
|27,226
|31,106
|14%
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|330
|315
|-5%
|566
|508
|-10%
|Maharashtra
|42,043
|50,062
|19%
|62,010
|72,741
|17%
|Karnataka
|17,196
|20,097
|17%
|31,076
|36,162
|16%
|Goa
|957
|1,109
|16%
|1,678
|1,940
|16%
|Lakshadweep
|5
|14
|192%
|16
|60
|283%
|Kerala
|6,014
|6,986
|16%
|14,594
|15,827
|8%
|Tamil Nadu
|17,712
|20,158
|14%
|28,345
|31,778
|12%
|Puducherry
|233
|246
|6%
|580
|727
|25%
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|101
|111
|10%
|247
|271
|10%
|Telangana
|8,184
|9,790
|20%
|17,685
|20,023
|13%
|Andhra Pradesh
|6,298
|7,028
|12%
|13,496
|15,390
|14%
|Ladakh
|63
|98
|55%
|245
|300
|23%
|Other Territory
|78
|118
|52%
|241
|542
|125%
|Grand Total
|2,01,771
|2,32,606
|15%
|3,68,888
|4,22,713
|15%
