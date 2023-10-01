₹1,62,712 crore gross GST revenue collected during Sept 2023; records 10% Year-on-Year growth

New Delhi: The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September, 2023 is ₹1,62,712 crore out of which CGST is ₹29,818 crore, SGST is ₹37,657 crore, IGST is ₹83,623 crore (including ₹41,145 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹11,613 crore (including ₹881 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹33,736 crore to CGST and ₹27,578 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of September, 2023 after regular settlement is ₹63,555 crore for CGST and ₹65,235 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of September, 2023 are 10% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 14% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. It is for the fourth time that the gross GST collection has crossed ₹1.60 lakh crore mark in FY 2023-24.

The gross GST collection for the first half of the FY 2023-24 ending September, 2023 [₹9,92,508 crore] is 11% higher than the gross GST collection in the first half of FY 2022-23 [₹8,93,334 crore]. The average monthly gross collection in FY 2023-24 is ₹1.65 lakh crore, which is 11% higher than average monthly gross collection for first half of FY 2022-23 where it was ₹1.49 lakh crore.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. Table-1 shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of September 2023 as compared to September 2022. Table-2 shows the state-wise figures of post settlement GST revenue of each State till the month of September 2023.

Chart: Trends in GST Collection

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during September, 2023

State/UT Sep-22 Sep-23 Growth (%) Jammu and Kashmir 428 563 32% Himachal Pradesh 712 784 10% Punjab 1,710 1,866 9% Chandigarh 206 219 6% Uttarakhand 1,300 1,392 7% Haryana 7,403 8,009 8% Delhi 4,741 4,849 2% Rajasthan 3,307 3,869 17% Uttar Pradesh 7,004 7,844 12% Bihar 1,466 1,397 -5% Sikkim 285 315 11% Arunachal Pradesh 64 81 27% Nagaland 49 52 5% Manipur 38 56 47% Mizoram 24 27 14% Tripura 65 73 13% Meghalaya 161 165 2% Assam 1,157 1,175 2% West Bengal 4,804 4,940 3% Jharkhand 2,463 2,623 7% Odisha 3,765 4,249 13% Chhattisgarh 2,269 2,684 18% Madhya Pradesh 2,711 3,118 15% Gujarat 9,020 10,129 12% Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 312 350 12% Maharashtra 21,403 25,137 17% Karnataka 9,760 11,693 20% Goa 429 497 16% Lakshadweep 3 2 -45% Kerala 2,246 2,505 12% Tamil Nadu 8,637 10,481 21% Puducherry 188 197 5% Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 23 -30% Telangana 3,915 5,226 33% Andhra Pradesh 3,132 3,658 17% Ladakh 19 35 81% Other Territory 202 207 2% Center Jurisdiction 182 196 8% Grand Total 1,05,615 1,20,686 14%

Table-2: SGST & SGST portion of IGST settled to States/UTs

April-September (Rs. in crore)