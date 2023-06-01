gross GST revenue
₹1,57,090 crore gross GST revenue collected for May 2023; clocks 12% Year-on-Year growth

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The gross Good & Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in the month of May, 2023 is ₹1,57,090 crore of which CGST is ₹28,411 crore, SGST is ₹35,828 crore, IGST is ₹81,363 crore (including ₹41,772 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹11,489 crore (including ₹1,057 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹35,369 crore to CGST and ₹29,769 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of May 2023 after regular settlement is ₹63,780 crore for CGST and ₹65,597 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of May 2023 are 12% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenue from import of goods was 12% higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 11% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of May 2023 as compared to May 2022.

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during May 2023[1]

State/UT May-22 May-23 Growth(%)
Jammu and Kashmir 372 422 14
Himachal Pradesh 741 828 12
Punjab 1833 1744 -5
Chandigarh 167 259 55
Uttarakhand 1309 1431 9
Haryana 6663 7250 9
Delhi 4113 5147 25
Rajasthan 3789 3924 4
Uttar Pradesh 6670 7468 12
Bihar 1178 1366 16
Sikkim 279 334 20
Arunachal Pradesh 82 120 47
Nagaland 49 52 6
Manipur 47 39 -17
Mizoram 25 38 52
Tripura 65 75 14
Meghalaya 174 214 23
Assam 1062 1217 15
West Bengal 4896 5162 5
Jharkhand 2468 2584 5
Odisha 3956 4398 11
Chattisgarh 2627 2525 -4
Madhya Pradesh 2746 3381 23
Gujarat 9321 9800 5
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 300 324 8
Maharashtra 20313 23536 16
Karnataka 9232 10317 12
Goa 461 523 13
Lakshadweep 1 2 210
Kerala 2064 2297 11
Tamil Nadu 7910 8953 13
Puducherry 181 202 12
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 24 31 27
Telangana 3982 4507 13
Andhra Pradesh 3047 3373 11
Ladakh 12 26 113
Other Territory 185 201 9
Center Jurisdiction 140 187 34
Grand Total 102485 114261 11
