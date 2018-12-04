Zero song Issaqbaazi: Shahrukh, Salman in a one frame

Mumbai: The Zero song Issaqbaazi featuring both Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan in a single frame has been released YouTube today.

The teaser of the song was released in June and now the song has received the much-deserved love of the fans worldwide.

The song begins with SRK alias Bauua on cloud nine celebrating the fact that, the most popular actress in the industry has approved of him by kissing him, while the world treats him like a zero.

Shahrukh and Salman were also seen shaking their legs together in the song. While the song is funky and entertaining, King Khan is seen enacting the steps of Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din step from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Salman also recreates SRK’s iconic wide-armed pose.

Earlier, SRK had revealed that Salman heard the script and was impressed. Though Dabbaang Khan could be the lead of the movie he became a part of the movie because of the song.

Zero is slated to release on December 21.