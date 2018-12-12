Zero song Husn Parcham out, Katrina sizzles with her moves

Mumbai: The new song titled Husn Parcham from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero, released today with Katrina Kaif’s sizzling moves setting the temperature soaring.

The new song was launched at an event attended by Katrina, director Aanand L Rai, and choreographer Bosco.

The song introduces fans to the glam diva Babita Kumari and offers a glimpse into Bauua’s feelings for her. While the diva plays the character of Babita Kumari in the film, she looked smoking hot in a white animal print blouse paired with a glittery sequined short and jacket.

Though the teaser stills of the song were enough to make her fans curious, the song itself fulfilled the expectations.

Shah Rukh had earlier shared a still from the song while explaining the meaning of the lyrics. He wrote, “Somebody asked me what Husn Parcham means. Well, it means the announcement of one’s beauty…roughly. Smoothly it means just this…!!!”

Shah Rukh today shared the song on social media and wrote, “Deewano ki ye bheed ab na hogi kam, Aa gayi hai Babita Kumari lehraane Husn Parcham! The most sizzling song of the year #HusnParcham out now!”

