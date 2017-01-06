Yuvraj, Nehra make comeback for England ODIs

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh returned to the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against England while Virat Kohli has been named as the captain of the team in place of MS Dhoni who stepped down from leading the team on Wednesday, BCCI said.

While Asish Nehra has also made a comeback after a long spell of absence from the team, young guns like Hardik Pandya, Jaspreet Bumrah have kept their spots in the team. Other players included Kedar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhubaneswar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul completing the 15 men squad for the three ODIs.

Meanwhile for the three T20s Mandeep Singh, , Rishabh Pant, Ujvendra Chahal, were the new faces.

A five member panel led by BCCI CEO and Supreme Court appointed interim manager Rahul Johri discussed the selection of players. Earlier appointed Chief Selector MSK Prasad, was also present at the meeting.