Yuvi brought smiles in faces of cancer afflicted kids

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bhubaneswar: After an enthralling performance in the one day international cricket match between India and England at Cuttack Barabati stadium on January 19, Indian cricketer  Yuvraj Singh on Friday met some kids afflicted with cancer and autism.

Well known national cricketers from Odisha, Debashish Mohanty and Shiv Sundar Das facilitated the meeting of the children with Yuvraj. The children are known to be undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Telengapentha in Cuttack.

The kids were enthralled after spending time with Yuvraj, who himself is a cancer survivor.

It may be noted here that  Yuvraj was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his left lung during February 2012 and following which he underwent chemotherapy treatment at the Cancer Research Institute in Boston as well as Medicine Facilities in Indianapolis, Indiana.

However, he was discharged from the hospital after the third and final cycle of chemotherapy and returned to India in April 2012.

 

