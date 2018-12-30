Youth’s tongue severed over past enmity in Ganjam

youth's tongue slashed over past enmity
Representational image
Berhampur: In a barbaric incident, two miscreants allegedly slashed the tongue of a youth over suspected past enmity in Ganjam district on Sunday.

The victim was admitted to Khallikote hospital in a critical condition.

According to sources, the two miscreants got into a fight with the youth near Nirmaljhar square under Khallikote police limits and severed his tongue with a sharp-edged weapon.

While past enmity is suspected to be the motive behind the attack, the exact reason is still unclear.

