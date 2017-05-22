Youth’s throat-slit body found on roadside in city

Bhubaneswar: In yet another incident of deteriorating law and order situation, a youth was found dead with his throat slit on a roadside at Hanspal under Mancheswar police limits here early morning today.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammed Bala, a native of Asansol in West Bengal had come here five days ago to earn a livelihood.

Sources said an unknown miscreant taking advantage of a power cut at night slit Bala’s throat and absconded the spot after dumping the body on the roadside.

However, the exact reason behind this barbaric act is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that Bala was killed due to some business related rivalry.

“The dead body has been recovered and sent for autopsy. A case has been registered and a probe into the matter has begun”, said a police official.