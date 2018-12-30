Youth’s half-charred body found, murder suspected

Bhadrak: A youth’s half-charred body found was found from a house at RMC Market under Puruna Bazar police limits in Bhadrak district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Chittaranjan Patra of Nalanga village. Some locals spotted the body early on Sunday morning, sources said.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Cops also recovered a liquor bottle and a pair of shoes from the scene.

While the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, a scientific team has been engaged for a detailed probe into the matter. However, police suspect it to be a case of murder, sources added.

