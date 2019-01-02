Youth’s death in attack: Kin seek action, refuse to perform last rites

Jeypore: The family members of a youth, who died after being attacked by miscreants, refused to perform his last rites demanding immediate action against the accused.

Keshab Rampuria of Majhiguda village was attacked by some miscreants during a group clash on December 24. He succumbed yesterday while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Tension erupted in the area after the body of the youth reached the village yesterday. The family members along with co-villagers blocked Asika road by placing the body. Later, police reached the spot and tried to pacify irate family members of the deceased.

Today, the bereaved family members demanded stringent action against the culprits and refused to perform his last rites unless the accused are brought behind bars.

Earlier, police had arrested some persons for their alleged involvement in the attack.