Youth’s death in Bhadrak not due to adulterated liquor: Damodar Rout

Bhubaneswar: State Excise Minister Damodar Rout today claimed that death of Kartik Nayak, who died a day before his marriage, was not due to liquor.

Speaking to the media, Rout said, “My sources said that the man might not have died due to consumption of spurious liquor. However, the Collector is yet to submit the report.”

Notably, a youth named Kartik Nayak died on Friday, a day before his marriage after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Kanjipeta village under Tihidi block in Bhadrak district. He was donned in groom’s attire, before being cremated.

Reportedly, some youths consumed the adulterated liquor and fell ill. All of them were admitted to a private Hospital in Bhadrak being critically ill. Two of them breathed their last on that night.

Kartik Nayak was among the two deceased whose marriage was scheduled to be held on Saturday.