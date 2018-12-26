Youth’s body recovered from Sambalpur waterfall

Sambalpur: The body of a youth, who drowned at Debjharan Waterfall in Sambalpur district yesterday, was recovered on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Amarendra Yadav (31) of Bihar.

According to sources, Amarendra along with 18 others had gone to Debjharan Waterfall, a popular picnic spot. They were bathing in the waterfall when Amarendra accidentally went deep into the water and drowned.

Although other members of the picnic group initiated a frantic search, they could not trace Amarendra. Later, they lodged a complaint at the Jujumara police station.

Acting on the complaint, cops and fire department officials reached the spot today and recovered the lifeless body. A case of unnatural death was registered in this regard.