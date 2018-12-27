Youth’s body recovered from roadside in Puri

Puri: A youth’s body was recovered from roadside by the police near Madaragha on Gop-Bilaghoi road in Puri district on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Litu Behera (23) of Netpur village under Gop police limits.

According to sources, Litu had gone to Puri for his work on Wednesday afternoon. However, he did not return home at night. Following this, family members carried out a frantic search but failed to trace him.

Sources said some locals spotted the body on the roadside this morning. On intimation, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. However, no police complaint has been lodged by the deceased youth’s family.

On being asked, police said that the actual cause behind the death of the youth will be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives.