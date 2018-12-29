Youth’s body found on rly tracks, suicide suspected

Balasore: Body of a youth was found lying on the railway tracks near Markona railway station in Balasore late last night. The deceased youth was identified as Gopal Panda (18) of Manitri panchayat.

According to sources, some people spotted the body near a rail gate in the area late on Friday night.

Police reached the spot and recovered the body. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The exact reason behind the youth’s death is yet to be ascertained, Sources said Gopal might have committed suicide following a family dispute. Police have seized Gopal’s motorcycle near the rail gate.