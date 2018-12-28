Youth’s body found on railway tracks in Balasore

Balasore: Body of a youth was found lying on the railway tracks near Arada Bazar on Friday morning. The deceased youth has been identified as Ganesh Jena (20) of Parakhi village.

According to sources, locals spotted the body at around 9 am today. On being informed police and Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and recovered the body.

The body has been sent to Balasore district headquarters hospital for post-mortem. The exact reason behind the youth’s death will be known after autopsy report arrives, sources in the police said.