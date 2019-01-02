Youth’s body found in well in Ganjam, kin cry foul

Ganjam: The body of a youth was recovered from an abandoned well near Gochhamil in Sorada police limits of Ganjam district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Benudhar Mallick, a native of Balapanka village.

According to sources, some locals spotted the body floating inside the well early this morning and alerted the police.

The police reached the spot and retrieved the body. An investigation has been launched into the case.

Meanwhile, Benudhar’s family lodged a complaint with Sorada police alleging he was murdered.

Although the exact cause behind the youth’s death is yet to be ascertained, prima facie, it is suspected that he was murdered, the police said.